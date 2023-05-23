F or the past decade, or the past decade, Peloton has been king of the virtual group fitness world. Whether on the bike, treadmill , or rower, or using weights at home , Peloton members have had extensive programming to choose from and a supportive digital community cheering them on. The app even offers outdoor guided walks and runs for when you want to take your workout to the streets.

But those offerings have come at a premium price. And they’ve never included individual strength-training programs that you could do on your own (without staring down your screen) at the gym. Until now.

This week, Peloton is entering new territory as it launches a new tiered app membership, including a free (yes, free!) version that features Peloton Gym: step-by-step workout plans designed by Peloton coaches using equipment you’d find at virtually any gym. Rather than following along with a video, you’re shown the exercises with expert demonstrations, then do them at your own pace.

“At Peloton we’re always aiming to meet members where they’re at and I know a lot of people were kind of missing this in their strength-training routine,” Peloton coach Callie Gullickson tells Well+Good.

Peloton Gym will also be available on premium versions of the app: Peloton App One ($12.99 per month) offers access to thousands of Peloton strength, yoga, and outdoor classes but limits you to three cardio equipment classes—bike, tread, or row—per month, and Peloton App+ ($24.99 per month) gives you unlimited access to everything.

Peloton App Free will also offer more than 50 of Peloton's classic video-based classes. And, just like the original app, it will allow users to track their workouts, join monthly challenges, and connect with others in the Peloton community.

No matter which version of the app you're using, you have access to Peloton Gym. To find a workout, you choose the difficulty, duration, and whether you're looking to work out your full body, upper body, lower body, or core. Once you click through, you can see an overview of the exercises included and what training concept is used (i.e. circuit, AMRAP, superset, ladder, EMOM). “It really takes all of the guesswork and hesitation out of going to the gym,” says Gullickson.

Since you’re not following along to a video, you have control over how fast you do each rep, and what kind of rest you take between sets. “You can pause the workout, and you can be more form focused instead of looking at a screen,” says Gullickson. The app also allows you to listen to your own playlist on the streaming platform of your choice.

Another perk: Peloton Gym uses a bigger range of equipment than what you find in most at-home workouts, since it’s designed to be used when you have access to everything in a gym. “By incorporating different equipment,” says Gullickson, “our members will not only be training harder, but will also be training smarter.”

So, how can you make the most of this, whether you’re a longtime member of the Peloton crew or a newbie who’s just downloaded the free version? Gullickson suggests using Peloton Gym in a progressive overload. “Choose your balanced routine throughout the week and then try to take those same classes week-by-week because that’s definitely how you’re going to get stronger; by just being consistent with the same exercises,” she says. Each week, push a little harder to get in a few more reps, pick a slightly heavier weight, or shorten the rest between sets. Stick with that routine for four to five weeks, she suggests, and you'll start to see a difference—which will give you the confidence boost you need to stick with it.

Peloton Gym begins rolling out May 23, and will be available to all members of the app by May 25.